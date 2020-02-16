Essex Slips Past Wheatley to Bring Series to 2-1

The Essex 73's are clawing back in their Provincial Junior Hockey League first round playoff series with the Wheatley Sharks.

After dropping the first two games, the 73's held on for a 1-0 win in front of the hometown crowd in Essex Saturday night.

Liam Hall was the lone goal scorer for the 73's while Connor Meyerink stopped 30 shots to pick up the shutout win.

The Sharks still lead the series 2-1 with game four set to go in Wheatley Sunday night.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6pm.