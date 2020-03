Essex and Lakeshore are now tied up at a game a piece in their second round Provincial Junior Hockey League playoff series.

It took overtime for the 73's to get past the Canadiens 3-2 Friday night.

Quinn Fazekas was the hero scoring the OT winner in front of the hometown crowd in Essex.

Liam Hall netted two goals for the 73's in the win as well.

Game three is set for Sunday night in Lakeshore.

Puck drops at the Atlas Tube Centre at 7pm.