Essex to hold approved 2024 budget information sessions

Essex residents are invited to an information session to learn more about the approved 2024 budget.

This Open House Information Session provides an opportunity for the public to engage with Town staff from all departments and gain insight into the budgetary decisions that were made.

The budget represents an average tax increase of 4.9 per cent, which translates to an $8 monthly increase for the average home owner in the Town of Essex.

Council approved the budget in principle for a total of $69.8-million in operating and capital expenditures.

Two Open House Sessions will be held, one at Essex Centre Sports Complex, and one at Harrow Arena.

Feedback from the event will also go towards improvements in the 2025 budget process.

Sherry Bondy, Essex mayor, says it's important for residents to see where their tax dollars are being spent.

"We want to keep residents engaged, and we want to show them now that the budget is passed where their dollars are going in 2024. And we'll take feedback and that will become part of the 2025 process."

She says times are difficult and the Town wants to show where the budget numbers come from.

"I think when residents can come and see some of the challenges that we're having, I think it'll help us. We are putting 50 per cent of our capital dollars into roads, maybe residents perhaps want to see less roads done, or maybe we look at changing our level of service. But I want to continue to improve the processes going forward."

Bondy says the events will be an open, come and go as you please.

"Staff have put together a rolling slideshow so we'll have information there. We will have posters there, and we'll also have members of council and staff that are available to ask questions and answer questions. So if you want to know the why, the what, the how, the who, this is the time to come out."

The session on February 12 at the Essex Centre Sports Complex in the Shaheen Room, located at 60 Fairview Ave W, will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The session on February 15 at the Harrow Arena Meeting Room, located at 243 McAffee St., will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All are encouraged to attend.

More information on the budget can be viewed by clicking here.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi