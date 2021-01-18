Essex Town Council to Discuss Victoria Avenue Revitalization

A major artery heading into the Town of Essex is in need of repair, according to Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche.

Victoria Avenue is a gateway into Essex Town Centre from Hwy. 3 and he says residents are unhappy with its current state.

Meloche is bringing a motion to council Monday night to have the roadwork from Hwy. 3 to Talbot Street North added to the Downtown Essex Centre Revitalization budget.

He says the road leaves an impression while entering the community and it's been in disrepair for years.

"Not only for the residents of Ward 1 or Essex Centre right there where Victoria Avenue runs through, but residents who take a route into Essex through that passageway," he says.

Meloche says the price tag has prevented the work from being done, but it's just going to cost more if they keep putting it off.

"One of the reasons is because of the high dollar value that's placed on trying to get that road repaired," he says. "There's just so many priorities in the area across the whole Town of Essex."

Meloche says his fellow councillors have already given him some positive feedback on the motion.

"I've had discussions before I put the motion forward with our finance team and they seem to think that it would work financially," says Meloche. "Let's hope that I have the support to move forward on this, I think it's really important to get that road done."

Meloche says the cost to resurface the road is about $500,000, but that doesn't include infrastructure work that would likely need to be done at the same time.

Essex Town Council gets underway Monday at 6 p.m.

With files from Rob Hindi