Essex unveils two proposed skate park designs

The Town of Essex is looking for some public feedback.

The town wants to hear from residents on the design for updated skate parks in Essex Centre and Harrow.

An online survey has been launched with two design options for each park.

Councillor Joe Garon says the skate parks will have a fresh new look.

"The equipment we have at the park in Harrow and the park in Essex Centre is past its life cycle and it's actually at the point right now they're pretty unsafe," he said.

Garon says he likes the proposed designs.

"It's offering more than what the existing equipment is offering and like I say, it's not quite what you'd see in San Diego or LA but with the budget we have to work with and just getting new equipment in there now, this is the best we can do and I think at the end of the day it's going to meet the needs."

He believes the designs will meet the needs for majority of skateboarders.

"I mean it's probably not the skate park that the high tech skaters would like but it's something anyways and will be better than what we have," Garon continued. "I like the two designs that are offered and it looks like it will suit the needs of the majority of the boarders."

The current skate park in Essex Centre is located on Fairview Avenue West while Harrow's skate park is located on McAffee St.

A link to the survey can be found here.

The town says survey results will be used to help determine the final design for each location.

Garon expects work to begin later this fall or next spring.