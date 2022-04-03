Essex waiving fees at Harrow Soccer Complex

The Town of Essex is waiving fees at the Harrow Soccer Complex for all sports organizations in the region for the 2022 season.

The decision was made to attract new and unique users looking for field space, free of charge.

The Harrow Soccer Complex offers three senior level fields, one intermediate field, and three junior level fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby, frisbee, Australian football, cricket, field hockey, and more.

The Harrow Soccer Complex is located at 2225 Roseborough Road.

"We are pleased to welcome new visitors to the Harrow Soccer Complex and offer this cost saving opportunity to the many sports organizations in the area." said Richard Meloche, Mayor. "The Harrow soccer complex is a fantastic property with many amenities, and we are excited to share it with those getting back to the field this season."

Interested Sports Organizations can contact the Town of Essex Facility Booking Clerk at 519-776-7336 ext.1301.