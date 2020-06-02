Essex Will Examine Geese Issues at Colchester Beach

The Town of Essex is going to explore options to deal with issues surrounding geese at Colchester Beach.

Administration is preparing a report for council on geese mitigation options at the beach.

It follows a motion introduced by Sherry Bondy, who wants to know how to get rid of the geese in a humanly way.

Bondy and other members of council acknowledged Monday night that there is a problem at the beach with the geese and their droppings.

The report will look at possible ways to get rid of the geese including the use of dogs.

The issue is also expected to be discussed during 2021 budget deliberations.