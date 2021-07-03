Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Wins Inaugural Community Partnership Award

Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief Bruce Krauter is the recipient of St. Clair College's inagural Community Partnership Award.

According to the release, Krauter has been instrimental in ensuring EMS students at the college completed important bench marks on their road to becoming certified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college says Krauter helped recreate the ride along experience needed for graduation after the province halted work placements during lockdowns over the past year.

College President Patti France says he also advocated to the province to ensure the adjusted program would be accepted so students could graduate in 2021.

She goes on to say, "Chief Krauter went above and beyond on behalf of the institution and its paramedic students during the crisis-laden year" and "he epitomizes the definition of a Community Partner in Education."