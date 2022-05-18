Essex-Windsor EMS donating medical supplies to Ukraine

A donation from Essex-Windsor EMS to help those suffering in Ukraine.

The ambulance service is donating medical supplies including stretchers, safety helmets, suction units and Tyvek suits to Global Medic to distribute to the paramedics and people of Ukraine.

The medical supplies are surplus to the needs of Essex-Windsor EMS but can have a significant positive impact overseas.

Chris Grant, Deputy Chief of Planning and Physical Resources for Essex-Windsor EMS, says they felt these supplies would be beneficial given the hardships being faced by people in Ukraine.

"Normally our stuff is on a seven year life span, not that there's something wrong with it, just after seven years we replace our stuff," he says. "So it was stuff that was still fully useable but we felt it would be the best opportunity to give to Ukraine, because obviously we see how their impacted.

Global Medic is a registered Canadian charity that provides humanitarian aid in the wake of disasters and conflicts.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Since the invasion began, an estimated 46,000 people have been killed and 13,000 injured according to Reuters.

Members of Essex-Windsor EMS load medical supplies into a van that will be shipped to help people in Ukraine. May 18, 2022 (Photo by Rob Hindi)