Essex-Windsor EMS Honours 'Hometown Heroes' for Paramedic Services Week

Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is celebrating Paramedic Services Week by honouring Hometown Heroes.

The annual celebration runs from May 23 to May 29, and Chief Bruce Krauter says municipalities across Essex County may already notice Hometown Heroes banners in prominent locations.

He says the banners will honour EMS staff living in those areas.

"There are badge numbers, so each five digit number on those banners represents one paramedic or support staff from Essex-Windsor EMS calling that municipality their home town," he says.

Krauter is proud of the sacrifices his staff has made throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year it's extremely important to recognize the paramedics and support staff of Essex-Windsor EMS and how they've supported all of the communities around the region and the province," he added.

He says the banners will be moved to stations within the original municipality when Paramedic Service Week ends.

"The paramedics, when they're going out to respond to a call, they can see that we appreciate their professionalism, dedication and all the work that they do day in and day out," he says.

Krauter says a focus will be placed on educating the public to prepare for emergencies for this year's Paramedic Services Week.

— With files from AM800's Kristylee Varley