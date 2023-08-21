Essex-Windsor EMS launches new team to help reduce unnecessary hospital visits

Essex-Windsor EMS has launched a new team, aiming to reduce unnecessary transports to the hospital emergency department.

The Community Assessment Triage Team is a patient care model designed to provide low-acuity patients the treatment and services they need, without going to the hospital.

The program is currently staffed by two Primary Care Paramedics, and operates 12 hours per day, seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. out of the Mercer Ambulance base in Windsor, and by the end of September there will be two units on days and one unit on nights.

When a patient phones 911 with conditions that meet the low-acuity criteria, the communications centre will consider dispatching the Triage Team, or when the Primary Care Paramedic of the team feels the patient may benefit, they can assign themselves to respond.

The Primary Care Paramedic will arrive in a marked EMS vehicle, not in an ambulance, and will then treat the patient or recommend options other than a trip to the ER, such as visiting a primary practitioner or walk-in clinic, but if the patient still wishes to go to the hospital, an ambulance will be sent.

Justin Lammers, Deputy Chief of Planning and Physical Resources with Essex-Windsor EMS, says this is a step in the right direction for local health care.

"This team is going to give patients the opportunity to receive care in other areas outside of the emergency department. This is exactly the path we need to start taking in order to relieve pressures in our health care system."

He says there is a range in what the determine as low-acuity issues.

"Muscle sprain, strain, minor fracture, soft tissue trauma, any individuals who are already connected into our Community Paramedicine Program. For the most part 911 use is there for the right reasons, but there are times where we can provide alternate options to the residents."

Lammers says the program has already shown success.

"In the first two weeks of the program the single unit responded to 38 low-acuity calls, and 25 of those were diverted away from the emergency department to other areas such as primary care, back into our Community Paramedicine Program. So the early signs of success are very promising."

Essex-Windsor EMS has worked closely with local healthcare partners and Ministry of Health officials to develop and implement this program.

Lammers adds that if Essex-Windsor EMS notices success throughout the program, that there will be opportunities in the future to expand the range of issues to which the Community Assessment Triage Team can respond to.