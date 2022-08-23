Essex-Windsor EMS looking for paramedics

Windsor-Essex is in need of paramedics.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter says the service is actively recruiting paramedics.

"There's a need for more health care providers across the spectrum and that includes paramedics and that's not only locally but across the province and across the country," says Krauter. "It's no different than any other sector but locally yes there is a need for paramedics here. We have been doing active recruiting and continue to do active recruiting but we're suffering the same type of human resource issues that any other service industry is at this point."

He says they plan to promote paramedic services to local high school students as a career choice later this year.

"We're actually going to be starting a recruitment campaign with the high schools students hopefully this fall, where we can get in and talk to them early and hopefully promote paramedic services as a career choice," he says.

Krauter says St Clair College, Lambton College in Sarnia and Fanshawe College in London all offer a paramedic services program.

Essex-Windsor EMS has a section on its website called "Becoming a Paramedic" that provides for more on paramedic services.