Essex-Windsor EMS paramedic honoured for 'Extraordinary Action While on Duty'

An Essex-Windsor EMS Paramedic has been honoured for her 'extraordinary action' while on duty.

Allison Baldwin has been honoured with a Meritorious Service Coin and a Certificate of Commendation for her compassionate and empathetic actions that diffused a volatile situation involving a distraught person with a knife.

Baldwin attended a call earlier this autumn with fellow Paramedic Mara-Jade Lach for a patient who was threatening to harm themselves.

When they responded with police, the patient was on the balcony and holding a knife, with obvious wounds to their arms.

She showed support and compassion for the patient and, after a few minutes, persuaded the patient to drop the knife and move into a safer position to be treated.

Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter presented her with the certificate and the coin during Essex County Council where she received a standing ovation.

Krauter says Baldwin's actions exemplifies how all patients should be treated each and every day.

The certificate and coin are the ninth to be awarded by the chief in the last six years to EMS staff and members of the public.