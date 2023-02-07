Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics vote 100 per cent in favour of a strike

Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics have voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action.

On Monday, amid contract negotiations, the union says paramedics have voted in favour of a strike due to numerous issues including staffing shortages and strain on the health-care system.

Paramedics are not legislated as "essential workers" and are governed by a different legislation, therefore if a strike occurs there would still be EMS services available to the public but could possibly see a reduction in services.

James Jovanovic, President of CUPE Local 2974, says it's very uncommon to get a 100 per cent unanimous vote.

He says paramedics are understaffed and strained every day.

"We are reaching a point where we're no longer able to compete with other services in the province for a very limited amount of paramedics entering into the profession. So, because of that we're seeing significant understaffing, which coupled with the strain that we're experiencing day-to-day, this is just exacerbating those mental health trauma issues that we're having."

He says the paramedics don't want to have to strike, but recognize that there needs to be more done to the EMS sector.

"This isn't in any way reflective of any paramedics desire to go on strike. Quite the opposite. I don't think you'll be able to find a paramedic that wants to go on strike. We inherently want to help people, that's why they get into it. This 100 per cent vote actually is reflective of the frontline medics acknowledging and realizing that there are significant systemic deficiencies in the EMS sector."

Jovanovic adds that the pandemic worsened conditions, where 45 per cent of paramedics worked overtime.

"The pandemic certainly exacerbated some issues that were already in place in EMS. But, throughout the pandemic it certainly made it worse where we saw 45 per cent of paramedics in the province work overtime, the next highest profession was physicians and it was over a 10 per cent lower rate."

He says an extremely high number of paramedics file for mental health claims through the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board.

"As far as mental health trauma, last year, paramedic injuries comprised 15 per cent of all WSIB (Workplace Safety and Insurance Board) mental health claims, even though we only make up 0.002 per cent of workers covered by WSIB. So paramedics are absolutely overburdened, overworked, we don't have the support in place currently to address those issues and we're seeing the results of them."

Jovanovic adds that the union is in active-ongoing negotiations and will do everything they can to reach a fair deal at the table.

The union was forced to issue numerous 'Code Black' alerts at towards the end of 2022 due to understaffing.

A 'Code Black' is when the volume of calls outpaces paramedic resources.