Essex-Windsor EMS receive County approval for 60 new defibrillators

Essex-Windsor EMS has been approved to receive nearly $2-million worth of new defibrillators/cardiac monitors.

During Wednesday's County Council meeting, Essex-Windsor EMS received approval for 60 defibrillators through ZOLL Medical Canada Inc.

The defibrillators utilized by the paramedics are an important tool to provide appropriate, timely care to patients.

Defibrillators are able to record and trend patient's vital signs, input data into the ambulance patient care record, is able to pace a patient's heart to the correct rate, and can defibrillate a heart in sudden cardiac arrest.

Majority of the current device inventory, which Essex-Windsor EMS received in 2018, has reached the end of the expected life cycle.

The total cost of the 60 new machines is $1,977,745.

The funding for the defibrillators will come out of the 2023 approved Essex-Windsor EMS Budget.