Essex-Windsor EMS responds to union tweets

According to a statement provided to AM800 news, "the posts do not represent the position of Essex-Windsor EMS or the County of Essex, which have implemented a COVID-19 vaccine policy and safety protocols to protect the public and staff."

One tweet reads, "If you initially supported mandates, you're forgiven. You were misguided, you were lied to and simply wanted to believe it was the answer to all your fears. If you still support mandates, you may just be authoritarian and have a propensity for evil. Open your eyes."

Another tweet reads, "Time will not protect the complicit. The truth will eventually shine through and these policies will be an etching in stone as to what side those in power stood on. Those too fearful to stand for freedom will be the sacrificial pawns, used to protect the powerful."

The last of the eight tweets reads, "It's time to #standup. An awakening is happening across the world. People will see the actions we choose and time will not forget the silence we take. What side of history will you stand on?"

Photo courtesy: @CupeMedics2974 Twitter page

Essex-Windsor EMS says it remains committed to providing exceptional care to the residents of Windsor, Essex and Pelee Island and is following all guidelines and recommendations of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and Public Health Ontario.

AM800 reached out to James Jovanovic, the president of CUPE Local 2974, but he said he was not available to speak Friday.

However, Jovanovic did post the statement below early Friday afternoon: