Essex-Windsor EMS to Launch Community Paramedic Services Pilot Program

Essex-Windsor EMS is getting a boost to help launch a new, four-year pilot project.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care is providing $3.2-million in funding to help offer Community Paramedic Services for patients still at home waiting for a space in a long-term care home.

EMS Chief Bruce Krauter says they've been running a similar program dubbed the Vulnerable Patient Navigator for the past five years.

Krauter says the funding will help enhance the current VPN program, freeing up resources to be used for higher priority calls..

"VPN has found a lot of efficiencies. Reduction in repeat usage by up to 60 per cent. Patient satisfaction of service is very high. Ultimately, we've reduced offload delays," he says.

Krauter says the ministry saw the success of the VPN program and modeled the pilot program after it.

"In December of 2020, we were approached and invited to attend a webinar on community para-medicine for long-term care and the framework of the program is almost identical with the fundamental principles of VPN," he says.

Krauter says community partnerships will continue under the new program.

"The new program is based on four guiding principles. It has to be accessible, responsive, proactive and safe. VPN has achieved its successes by partnering with numerous community agencies and the CPLTC will be a natural growth and expansion of VPN," he adds.

The pilot project part of the province's plan to address barriers in long-term care as demand continues to grow.

The program will be staffed with two full-time paramedics, a part-time captain, a clerk and a nurse practitioner.