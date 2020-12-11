Estimated $36K in Illegal Drugs Seized in Windsor Bust

Eight people face drug and weapons charges after a bust in Windsor.

According to police, the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit identified a suspect and a home in an investigation back in November.

Police say the DIGS and Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant at an undisclosed location Wednesday.

In total 80 grams of Fentanyl, 25 gram of Crystal Methamphetamine, 10 grams of Cocaine and $4,490.00 in Canadian cash was found at the home, according to police.

Windsor Police Service says the estimated street value of the drugs is $36,000 and a set of brass knuckles were seized.

Eight people are facing 25 criminal charges in relation to the bust, according to police.

Details on the location and those arrested are being withheld by investigators, as two of the suspects are young offenders.