EV battery plant in Windsor to be called NextStar Energy

The name of the $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor will be NextStar Energy Inc.

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution announced Thursday that NextStar Energy Inc. will be the official name of its battery joint venture company.

NextStar Energy will be Canada's first large-scale lithium-ion battery production plant when it begin production at the site on over 200-acres of land on Twin Oaks Drive near Banwell Road.

The manufacturing facility is targeted to have an annual production capacity in excess of 45 gigawatt hours and will create an estimated 2,500 new jobs in Windsor and the surrounding areas.

Plant construction activities are expected to begin later this year with production operations planned to launch in the first quarter of 2024.

The future site of an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, Ont. Stellantis and LG Energy Solution made the announcement alongside government officials on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)

Danies Lee has also been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the new company.

Lee has held a series of global and regional sales and marketing roles for the promotion of lithium-ion batteries at LG Chem since 2001. He was responsible for U.S. market sales and was based in San Jose, California from 2015 to 2018. Most recently, he oversaw the sales and program management of key EV battery programs for the North American market. Lee will be moving to Windsor in the coming months. He holds a master's degree in International Studies from Korea University, as well as an MBA from Duke University.