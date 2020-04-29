There is no loss recorded following a Tuesday evening fire on Peche Island in Windsor.

The Windsor police marine unit assisted Windsor fire crews over to the island to put out the blaze.

“We started receiving calls around 7:35pm from residents of high rise buildings on Riverside Drive. as well as calls from the Detroit area,” says Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee.

Lee says the blaze was considered a grass/brush fire and crews were on scene for about 40 minutes.

No injuries are reported.