Event to be held to help improve Windsor’s bike-friendliness for women

Young Women in Motion have created a program to bring women and girls in the community together with municipal councillors and planners.

Women and girls who are new to Canada and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour) are encouraged to come together on August 18 to learn about bike safety and experience independence and greater mobility in Windsor and Essex

County.

A team of leaders from Women’s Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor, and the leadership of Bike Windsor Essex and other experts are observing the city to determine where positive changes could improve the bike friendliness of Windsor for women.

Women will have the opportunity to attend the event to meet with women who are running as councillors or mayors in the Municipal Election in October.

Joan Simpson is the Program Manager at Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor.

She says why this program has been put together for women in the area.

"From the program we realized that there's so many areas and spaces in Windsor that need to be improved. And so the best way for us to put those recommendations forward, why not invite candidates who are going to be running for city council and for other positions to be a part of this conversation."

She says that having women who are running in the election gives the community the chance to speak to them about changes that may need to be made around Windsor-Essex.

"When the participants are providing the recommendations and sharing about the importance of the program and why they wanted to be a part of it, that we have the necessary individuals there as well. But anyone else can be a part of it for sure."

She says what the core purpose of the program is.

"For young women to build their confidence, to speak out in spaces where often times they may not be represented, they may be under-represented or to speak out on an issue that matters to them. This program has allowed them to do that."

The event will be held on Thursday, August 18 from 4 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Charles Clark Square.

All Women and girls from across the city are also able to join in a group ride to celebrate the program along the riverfront on August 31.

Anyone is welcome to attend both events.