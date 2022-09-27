'Every Child Matters' flag raised at Charles Clark Square in Windsor

The orange 'Every Child Matters' flag is now flying at Charles Clark Square in Windsor ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The flag was raised Tuesday by Mayor Drew Dilkens and Theresa Sims, Elder for Ska:na Family Learning Centre.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 is to recognize the legacy of the Canadian Indian residential school system.

The day was elevated to a statutory holiday in 2021 after the discovery of over 1,000 unmarked children's graves near former residential school sites in Kamloops, B.C., Brandon, Manitoba and Marieval, Saskatchewan.

Sims hopes people remember the children of the residential school system this Friday.

"Because we're still finding more, we're still grieving about that," she says. "So be gentle with us, we're trying to be kind with you. Be gentle with us sometimes because our hearts are breaking."

Sims thinks Canadians are finally hearing the whole truth of what the government did to the First Nations.

"This is Canadian history. This is what the Canadian government did to First Nations, from the first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald. He did the Indian Act and wanted to kill the Indian in the child, but sometimes they just killed the Indian," she says.

The Indian Act was passed in 1876 and focused on the registration of Indians, their bands and the system of Indian reserves, while defining how the federal government inteacts with First Nations across the country.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was first established as an observance in 2013, as part of an effort to promote awareness and education of the residential school system and the impact it has had on Indigenous communities for over a century.

The impact of the residential school system has been recognized as a cultural genocide.

Sims says they always knew this was going on but over the past couple of years, it feels like people are starting to believe First Nations.

"So now they believe us and our stories are true. So it's time to remember, we're telling the truth, these aren't made up stories and it's still ongoing," she says. "So we want everyone to know it, so they won't have repeat it, and it never happens to another child or family ever again."

This year marks the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation also known as Orange Shirt Day.

The day is a statutory holiday for federally regulated employers.

Provinces and territories are observing the day in various ways with some declaring it a statutory holiday.

The Northwest Territories, Nunavut, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have declared the day a statutory.