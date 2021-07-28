Everyone Urged to Get Vaccinated to Prevent a Fourth Wave of COVID-19

People across Windsor-Essex are being urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as soon as possible, to help avoid a fourth wave of the pandemic.

The message is being delivered in an open letter to the community from top doctors in the region.

The group, led by Windsor-Essex Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, is pleading with community members ages 12 years of age or older to get vaccinated.

Ahmed told AM800's The Morning Drive that we are at a "critical juncture" to be prepared for a potential surge in cases.

"We are starting to some cases increasing in other parts of the world, even more closely in the United States, where the Delta {variant} cases are increasing in the unvaccinated population," he says.

Youth aged 12 to 17 have the lowest overall vaccination rate of any eligible age cohort in the province, with just over 64 per cent having received one dose and 41 per cent fully vaccinated.

Ahmed points out that we have been through a lot and have gone through a lot of lock downs.

"We really worked hard as a community, as a country, to come to a place where our cases are plummeting. We're doing very well," he says. "We don't want this to happen to us as well, what's happening in other countries, with the cases increasing."

Ahmed says that being in Step 3 of Ontario's reopening plan, we are seeing more opportunities for people to meet and contract the disease, especially if they are unvaccinated.

"This is a critical time that if we take action right now, we can prevent in the community any cases in the unvaccinated population," he says, "Then in order to prepare for the fall, we need to get two doses in the children right now to make sure that they are returning to school fully vaccinated."

Ontario's top doctor says parents should get their children vaccinated this week as time runs out to have them fully immunized by Labour Day.

Dr. Kieran Moore says students aged 12 to 17 who don't have two doses will face stricter isolation rules if there's an outbreak this fall.