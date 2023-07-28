EWSWA expecting busy weekend for storm debris

As residents in Windsor-Essex continue to clean up following the severe storm earlier this week, the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority has shared details of where people can drop off downed branches.

There are three EWSWA Facilities for people to bring their debris:

- the Public Drop Off Depot in Windsor, located at 3560 North Service Rd. East which is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Transfer Station #2 in Kingsville, located at 2021 Albuna Townline, County Rd. 31 which is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

- the Regional Recycling Depot in Essex, located at 7700 County Rd. 18 which is open Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Cat Griffin from the EWSWA says they wanted to be proactive in communicating the information out regarding where people can bring downed branches, as well as the size restrictions.

"If the branches are under 18 inches in diameter and less than four feet long, they can be dropped off for free. However, if they're over 18 inches in diameter and less than 36 inches long, they're going to be charged as garbage. So depending on the size of the branch a resident could be charged a fee," she said.

Griffin says if people have a way to make the branches a little smaller or cut them up that's preferable, but if they have to drop off bigger branches they have to make sure they comply with their restrictions.

She says they're expecting a busy weekend.

"Our staff are expecting increases in traffic and increases in traffic on the phone system," Griffin continued. "They will be aware coming up for Friday and Saturday that they're going to see an increase in traffic with people trying to deal with any debris in their yards as quickly as possible."

Griffins says anyone who can wait out the expected busy days before bringing branches by might save themselves some time.

"The further away from the weekend you get the better, as I would imagine there's going to be a lot of traffic on Friday and Saturday. So if they have the ability, if the resident has the ability to wait a bit longer, that would be great because I would expect a bit of a wait if they're coming on the weekend."

Griffin says there could be delays in recycling due to downed trees or power lines in the affected areas.

She asks that residents follow EWSWA on social media or download the Recycle Coach App to get the latest updates when they find out if a truck can make it down a street or not.