Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference offences

The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired RCMP officer with foreign interference-related offences.

William Majcher, 60, from Hong Kong, is accused of helping the Chinese government's efforts to "identify and intimidate an individual outside the scope of Canadian law."

"Mr. Majcher allegedly used his knowledge and his extensive network of contacts in Canada to obtain intelligence or services to benefit the People's Republic of China," said the RCMP in a statement.

According to the RCMP, the charges follow an investigation from the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) launched in fall 2021 regarding his "suspicious activities."

Majcher appeared via videoconference at the Longueuil, Que. courthouse on Friday. He has been charged with two counts under the Security of Information Act: preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity, and conspiracy.

The allegations against the former Mountie have not been proven in court.

Foreign interference and alleged attempts by China to meddle in Canadian affairs and elections has been an issue at the forefront of the conversation in federal politics for several months, with parties currently negotiating over whether a public inquiry will be called.

Testifying at a House committee about the issue of foreign interference last month, RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme said that the federal police force has more than 100 files open regarding foreign interference investigations.

"The RCMP has a mandate to detect and disrupt foreign interference attempts. It investigates activities by individuals that pose a risk to Canadian institutions and the economy," said the RCMP on Thursday.

"Foreign actor interference is a priority for many law enforcement and intelligence agencies around the world. The use of these kinds of covert and unofficial operations in Canada by persons mandated by a foreign state is likely to undermine Canada's democratic and judicial processes and threaten Canada's sovereignty."

-With files from CTV News Montreal