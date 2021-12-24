Excavation work put on pause in Wheatley after the discovery of a second gas well

Excavation work has come to a halt in Wheatley after the discovery of a second gas well near the site of an explosion in August that damaged several buildings injuring more than 20 people.

According to a release from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, inspectors from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry have visited the site to collect data to understand more about the new well.

Officials are hoping the discovery of the second well will help in the development of a plan to move forward.

The community is also being cautioned as experts believe there could be another gas event coming.

General Manager of Infrastructure and Engineering Services Thomas Kelly says patterns show a gas release every 38 and 47 days which means the next release will take place "within a few days of December 31."

Kelly says town staff continue to vent and monitor the gas to reduce any chance of further issues.

In the meantime, the evacuation zone remains in place and there's still no timeline for residents to permanently return to their homes.