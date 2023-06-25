Excitement ramps up as Ford Fireworks approach

The excitement continues to ramp up for Monday night's Ford Fireworks, and bringing more people to the downtown core.

The Ford International Fireworks show is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 26, at 10:06 p.m.

Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, says this is the perfect time of year for people to visit the downtown, visit new restaurants, stores, and enjoy the free firework display.

Orr says this event is always a busy one as people from the City of Windsor and surrounding municipalities flood the downtown to be a part of the event.

He adds that the fireworks is a big event for those in the downtown.

"There is an economic footprint that's left behind in the downtown core because a lot of people will be coming down on Monday night. A lot of people are staying in the hotels, a lot of people will be eating, staking out their territory early on our riverfront and enjoying the display."

He says following the COVID-19 pandemic, people want to get together.

"This annual tradition has been done in a sort of makeshift form the last couple of years. But this year for sure, we're open, it's safe, people will want to get together, people do, there's pent up demand, they do want to congregate, they want to get back to what they normally enjoy on an annual basis. And certainly the fireworks display is part of that."

Orr says it's a great night to party and celebrate Windsor and Detroit's relationship.

"It is something that people like to do and people have been doing it for generations. And I think that when you have that sort of opportunity where it's a free event, where you can come downtown and enjoy all of the amenities of the downtown and at the same time catch this world class fireworks display, it's a great night to party."

Windsor Police remind parents to take a photo of their children at the beginning of the event in case they are separated during the event.

Those attending the fireworks are encouraged to walk, bike, or take the bus downtown as there will be several road closures.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi