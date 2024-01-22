Exhibitor applications now accepted for Art in the Park

Despite being just over five months away, the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) is looking for exhibitors for the annual Art in the Park.

The event, which will take place on June 1 and June 2, features artists from various disciplines, including painting, sculpture, photography, and more at Willistead Park.

Last year saw a record-breaking number of exhibitors for the event at 275, but the Rotary Club is looking to host approximately 300 vendors for 2024.

Exhibitors can submit their applications online by no later than February 28, and selected artists will be notified by March 30.

Allan Kidd, Chair of Art in the Park, says they have the room to add more vendors.

"Well we bring in all kinds of things, everything from water colours to waffles. We hope to have about 300 exhibitors this year. We're going to have food, entertainment, and all kinds of things."

He says they're anticipating it to be a great year.

"We expect it to be even better still. We missed a couple of years because of COVID of course, but we had a crazy turnout as soon we kicked it back on. This will be our 44th time to do it, and I'm expecting a huge turnout."

Kidd says everything is done online.

"We moved up it the 21st century of course, so it's all handled online. We have a jury, of course, that reviews any applications. We grandfather in most of the people that have been approved in the past. So we're looking to add a few more this time around."

For more than four decades, guests of Art in the Park have helped the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) contribute $1.3-million to the restoration of Willistead Manor and contribute over $2-million to support local and global projects.

In addition to the call for exhibitors, the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) is actively seeking sponsors to support this year's Art in the Park event.