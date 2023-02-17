Exiting office: Embattled John Tory marks end of tenure as Toronto mayor

TORONTO - Outgoing mayor John Tory says he wants to be remembered for keeping the city of Toronto stable and moving forward, though he acknowledges the scandal that led him to resign will mar his legacy.

Tory says in his final remarks that he wants to be remembered for building new lines of transit, getting housing built, keeping taxes affordable while investing in front-line services and demonstrating respect for all of Toronto's communities.

Tory shocked the city of Toronto a week ago by announcing his resignation after admitting he had an "inappropriate relationship" with a former staffer.

He handed over his mayoral powers to deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie, who will lead the city until a byelection is held.

McKelvie says she is committed to fulfilling the duties and obligations of her new role and will continue to work on the priorities that Tory was elected on.

She says the city clerk is working to prepare for a byelection, which she says will be the largest ever held in Canada.