Expansion Project Approved for St. Louis Catholic Elementary School

Six new classrooms and three new daycare rooms are on the way for St. Louis Catholic Elementary School in Leamington.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board received $3.4-million from the Ministry of Education for the project under the Capital Priorities Program and Child Care Capital Funding Program.

According to Area Two Trustee Mary DiMenna, 147 additional students can be accommodated in the new classrooms on top of 60 more kids in the daycare program.

"We've seen some big growth at that school so it's really a good thing," she says. "We can now reclaim spaces that we've been using for classrooms now and add classrooms for kids."

She says it will be a big boost for the school.

"The new accommodations are for six classrooms that can accommodate 147 students and up to two new daycare classrooms with about 60 kids," she added.

DiMenna says the pandemic has really shown how much space matters in a school that's already at its limit.

"Especially with this COVID-19 situation. We've had to space kids out because of it and who knows how long this is going to go on, so this is really good to know that we can have extra classrooms to utilize to get our kids back to school full time," she says.

The project is expected to get underway next summer.