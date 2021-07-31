Expect an Increased Police Presence over Civic Holiday Weekend: OPP

Provincial police say they'll be looking for the "Big 4" factors that lead to fatal crashes this Civic Holiday Weekend.

With families traveling area highways, Essex County OPP say there will be an increased police presence throughout the province.

So far in 2021, 138 people have died in 131 collisions and 57 per cent of those fatalities involved alcohol or drugs, aggressive driving or speeding, distracted driving, or lack of a seatbelt.

Police say 84 per cent of this year's traffic-related deaths were preventable and the result of poor or careless driving behaviours.