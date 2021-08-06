Expect Long Lineups and Delays at Land Border Crossings and Airports in Canada

In a tweet, The Public Service Alliance of Canada stated work-to-rule actions have started and talks are continuing.

The union representing 9,000 Canada Border Service Agency warned a work-to-rule campaign would begin Friday morning at 6am, if a new contract is not reached with the Treasury Board.

The deadline to avoid job action at land border crossings and airports across Canada has passed.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says job action at the Windsor-Detroit border will have an impact locally if a deal isn't reached before August 9.

That's when Canadian borders are expected to reopen to U.S. visitors who are fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19.

He says the work-to-rule action will have an immediate impact on the manufacturing industry.

"The world knows the automotive industry is experiencing chip shortages, so it's already a trying time," he says. "This will layer on another level of problems that we just don't need at this time, so I hope they can come to an agreement."

Dilkens says Caesars Windsor has already reopened its gaming floor and plans to ramp up its hotel and restaurants next week.

"They're starting to get people back to work. The economy's starting to pick up again. The last thing we need is a disruption that's going to hammer that excitement that's here," he added.

He says the resumption of indoor dining has helped, but many Windsor, Ont. businesses need U.S. visitors to help them continue their recovery.

"It's the next incremental step, there needs to be more that happens over time and that will happen, but work to rule at the border will not be helpful to see that rebound occur," he says.

Workers have been without a contract for three years.