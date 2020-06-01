Expected Changes to Ontario Labour Laws

The province is trying to make it easier for businesses to avoid permanently laying off workers during COVID-19.

It’s expected Monday’s announcement will see temporary amendment of labour laws to help businesses avoid paying out severance — which could send some into bankruptcy during the pandemic.

As of now, the Employment Standards Act requires businesses to terminate employees who've been laid off for 13 weeks. The law then requires the business to pay severance to workers.

The change will see non-unionized workers who've had their hours reduced or eliminated placed on a temporary leave that preserves their job.

The amendment will expire six weeks after Ontario's declared state of emergency ends.

— With files from The Canadian Press