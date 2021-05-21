Expiry Date Approaching for Thousands of Doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine

The fate of thousands of doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine set to expire in the coming weeks remains up in the air -- but answers could be coming within days.

Several provinces have stopped giving the COVID-19 shot over concerns of rare, fatal blood clots.

Health authorities are still trying to decide whether to resume its use and if using a different vaccine for second shots makes sense.

At the same time, Ottawa has been distributing hundreds of thousands of AstraZeneca doses to the provinces, some of which are sitting on soon-to-expire stockpiles.

Justin Bates, head of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, says an announcement that had been expected on Thursday will now likely happen in the coming days.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said earlier this week the vaccines would not go to waste but Ontario, which has about 31-thousand unused doses, is up against a May 31st expiry date.

Similarly, Manitoba has reported having about seven-thousand AstraZeneca doses that need to be used before month's end.