Windsor police officers are investigating after a suspicious package discovered at the Windsor Assembly Plant in a case that's being called "an intentional act."

Police were called to the minivan plant around 5:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of an explosion.

By the time officers arrived, the plant had been evacuated but no injuries were reported and there was no active fire as a result of the explosion.

The Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU), K-9 Unit, Forensic Identification Unit and Arson Unit were all on scene.

Through investigation, EDU located a suspicious package that detonated. The package is now being tested and examined as part of the investigation.

It should be noted that the suspicious device was located in the area of the facility not generally used for general work and acts as storage facility. The incident occurred on the west side of the facility on the second floor.

Investigators do believe this was an intentional act and are seeking any information that may help identify a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330 or ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.