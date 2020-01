The Windsor Express made a trip up the 401 Saturday to take on their rivals the London Lightning.

The Express carried a 76-69 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but couldn't hold on falling to the Lightning in a 99-91 final.

Chris Jones was named Windsor's player of the game putting up 18-points in a losing effort.

The Express are now off until Thursday, January 16 when they hit the road to take on the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans.

Teams tip off at 7pm.