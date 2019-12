The Windsor Express have opened up the season with a win.

They held on to beat their rivals the London Lightning 85-84 at the WFCU Centre Saturday night.

Windsor's Kemy Osse was named the player of the game putting up 19-points while pulling down six rebounds.

The Express are off until the new year when they travel to London for the second half of a home-and-home series.

That game goes on January 2, 2020 at 7pm.