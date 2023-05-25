Express looking to extend NBLC finals against Lightning

The Windsor Express will look to push the National Basketball League of Canada's championship finals to a decisive Game 5 at the WFCU Centre tonight.

The Express dropped Game 3 on home court against the London Lightning 112-107 on Tuesday night, to fall behind in the best-of-five series 2-1.

Thursday's game will be the last home game of the 2023 season win or lose, as the series would shift back to London if Windsor is able to win Game 4.

Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Officials say single game tickets are on sale starting at $21, which can be purchased online or in-person at the WFCU Centre Box Office.

Game 5 would go on Friday, May 26, beginning at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.