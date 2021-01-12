Extended Border Closure and More Vaccine

Justin Trudeau has announced another extension in the closure of the Canada-U.S. border amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, the Prime Minister said land borders will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least February 21 — another 30-day extension to the restrictions in place since mid-March.

Trudeau also said Tuesday that the federal government has reached a deal with Pfizer-BioNTech to buy an extra 20 million doses of the vaccine.

He says that means Canada will receive 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year and some time between now and April-June, Canada will have enough doses to vaccinate up to 20 million people against the virus.

— With files from The Canadian Press