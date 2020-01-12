Extensive Damage Caused After Freighter Fire on Detroit River

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada continues to investigate a freighter fire on the Detroit River.

As heard on AM800 News in last month, a fire broke out on board of the MV Tecumseh near Zug Island.

The TSB says the main engine failed and a fire started in the engine room, causing extensive damage to the vessel.

There were 16 crew members were on board — one sustained minor injuries.

The vessel drifted into Canadian waters and was anchored off Windsor's port.

The TSB continues to gather information and assess what happened.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail transportation occurrences.

It is not the function of the board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.