Extensive Damage Caused in Essex Legion Break-in: OPP



Essex County OPP have released the images of two suspects wanted for a break-in at the Royal Canadian Legion in Essex.

Police were called around 3am on Monday, January 20th to the legion on Talbot St. North in Essex after suspects forced their way into the building.

They caused 'extensive damage to the interior', stole some items and cash.

A dark coloured SUV was seen in the area at the time.

A suspect wanted in a break-in at the Essex Legion (Courtesy of the OPP)

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 519-723-2491.