External advisor to explore options to improve rail service to Windsor

The federal government is taking steps to explore options to improve rail service to Windsor.

Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, was in Windsor Tuesday to announce the government is hiring an external advisor to analyze passenger demand and route options to deliver on rail service that best meets the needs of communities in Southwestern Ontario, including Windsor.

The external advisor will also analyze concrete options to enhance service in Southwestern Ontario for potential future integration into the High Frequency Rail project, submitting a final report to the federal government by the end of 2023.

Alghabra says these options could include things like more frequent round trips, shortened travel times and improved on-time performance.

The federal government is already committed to developing a High Frequency Rail project between Toronto and Quebec City.

Alghabra says these are the same steps they took when they initiated the study for the High Frequency Rail project between Quebec City and Toronto.

"The study does several things, it does a business model and it does an initial assessment of where the track could be, because remember we are looking at building a dedicated track," he adds.

In early 2023, the minister will host a stakeholder roundtable on passenger rail service in Southwestern Ontario.

In the 2022 budget announced in April, the government committed over $396-million over two years to Transport Canada and Infrastructure Canada for the high frequency rail project between Toronto and Quebec City.

The line is expected to open sometime in the early 2030s.