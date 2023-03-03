External police service to investigate stunt driving charge against Windsor's deputy police chief

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission is being asked to review a stunt driving charge laid against Windsor's acting deputy police chief.

The Windsor Police Services Board made the decision following a closed door meeting on Friday, as the Board reviewed the actions by the Windsor Police Service following an an alleged Highway Traffic Act infraction laid against Acting Deputy Police Chief Jason Crowley.

The Police Service Act allows the police board to request the Ontario Civilian Police Commission review the matter and assign an external police service to investigate the event and actions.

A release from the board states states "The WPSB is united in our belief that the Windsor Police Service followed all appropriate conflict of interest provisions and policies when reviewing and investigating the alleged infraction. It is important to note that as a result of this internal investigation, a charge under the Highway Traffic Act has been laid and remains before the Court."

The release goes on to say "We are confident that after a thorough review, it will be determined that Windsor Police Service and Board acted in full compliance with all applicable policies and procedures and will cooperate fully with any direction provided by the OCPC or external police service."

On Feb. 25, the Windsor Police Service issued a release to announce that a stunt driving charge had been laid against Acting Deputy Chief Crowley.

The release said Crowley was off duty when a vehicle was stopped for driving at 111 km/h in a 70 km/h posted speed zone in Amherstburg on Jan. 7, 2023.

Crowley was released with no further action and he disclosed the incident to Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire.

Chief Bellaire directed the service's Professional Standards Branch to investigate the matter and as a result, Crowley was issued a summons to appear in court for the alleged stunt driving.

The OCPC is an adjudicative body that mainly hears appeals of disciplinary matters but also oversees policing services and a number of other statutory functions.