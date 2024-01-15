Extreme cold warning ended for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex woke up in a deep freeze Monday morning.

Environment Canada had issued an extreme cold warning for the region, forecasting temperatures that feel like minus 30 with the wind chill.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Environment Canada meteorologist Mark Schuster says the cold weather is expected to stick around for much of the week.

"Now the really really cold conditions though are happening right now as the wind chill is close to minus 30. In fact Windsor and Detroit both reported wind chills of minus 30, minus 31 earlier [Monday] morning and it does look like it's going to get a little bit better as we head through the week. But still remaining below normal.")

He says winter started off above normal.

"It was one of the warmest December on record and then just flipped like a switch to about 10 degrees below normal so definitely when the temperatures are this cold, you want to minimize your time outside. Dress in layers and if you have to take your pet for a walk, no long walks today for sure, because they feel the cold just as much as we do.")

Schuster says looking ahead past Jan. 22, temperatures might moderate closer to normal.

"The normal high at this time of year is about minus 2, the normal low is about minus 9. So it looks like we're going to be heading more in that trend. Whether or not it's going to go above the freezing mark, that's tough to say at this point, but it certainly looks like it's going to be warmer than what we're going to see this coming week."

School buses are running and schools are open.

Transit Windsor school bus extras 701 and 706 have been cancelled due to equipment issues.