Extreme Cold Warning in effect for Windsor-Essex

For the second time in as many days, an Extreme Cold Warning has been issued for Windsor-Essex.

Both Environment Canada and Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued warnings.

"Very cold temperatures through the overnight and early morning tomorrow. Once you factor in wind chill, it's going to feel like near minus 30 [degrees] throughout the region so definitely very cold," says Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder. "Important for everybody to take precautions to prevent any kind of cold related illness or injury."

He says even without the wind chill, it's still very cold outside.

"So important to take precautions. Wear mats, mits, scarfs if you're going outside. Limit your time outside as much as possible as well so you can prevent any threat of frostbite or frostnip. Anything like that."

Flisfeder says the cold will be here a little bit longer.

"The rest of the week isn't going to be warm by any means. We are getting closer and closer to near normals. This time of year we should be seeing temperatures of about minus 2 as daytime highs. It's not quite going to make that this week but there is a bit of reprieve. The cold is not as intense through the latter half of the week so something to look forward to I suppose."

People are reminded to cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

And also to bring pets inside.



-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi and Rusty Thomson

