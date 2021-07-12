Extremely Successful June 27th Miracle Day

The results are in from the June 27th Miracle Day.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, co-organizer Matt Hernandez says the community raised more than 1-million pounds of food.

He says items have already been handed out to 25 organizations and have also been delivered or picked-up to people who reached out looking for assistance.

"There's just a lot of need out there and this is going to help just tens of thousands of people," he says.

Hernandez says he's very proud of the community and everyone involved with the event.

"The municipalities, the businesses, the people that put their hands up for their areas, the community captains, the volunteers, just everybody really coming together, in just a matter of a couple weeks, nothing short of a miracle honestly and the impact," says Hernandez.

Roughly 5,000 volunteers assisted with this year's event covering over 1,800 square kilometres in Windsor-Essex.

They went home-to-home and picked up donations at approximately 185,000 houses and apartment buildings in the region.

Last year's event gathered more than 2-million pounds of food.

Hernandez says it's unknown if the fundraiser will continue in 2022.