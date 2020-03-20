F-1 Cancels Monaco Race

The iconic Monaco Grand Prix has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak and two other Formula One races were postponed.

F1's showcase race was scheduled for May 24 in the tiny principality on the Mediterranean coast between France and Italy.

Hours after being postponed along with races in the Netherlands and Spain, it was scrapped for 2020 having held a race every year since 1955.

The Dutch GP was set to return to host an F1 race on May 3. Spain was set to follow on May 10. It is not known when the season will start.

Meantime in IndyCar news, Roger Penske tells The Associated Press no decision has been made yet regarding the Indianapolis 500 in May a race that draws more than 300,000 spectators annually.

Penske bought Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series in January and has been preparing to host his first Indy 500 on May 24.

The Indy 500 has been held every year since 1946, with postponements only because of weather. Previously, world wars stopped the race.