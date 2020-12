F.W. Begley Public School is set to re-open after being closed due to COVID-19.

More than 430 students and staff were dismissed on Nov. 17 when an outbreak was identified that peaked at 49 confirmed cases of the virus.

According to a letter posted to the Greater Essex County District School Board's website, the school at 1093 Assumption St. will begin a staggered restart Wednesday.

Full details on the restart can be found on the boards website.