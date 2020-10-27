Face to Face Campaign Raises $96K for Hospice of Windsor-Essex

The 18th Annual Face to Face Campaign has raised close to $96,000 for hospice care in Windsor-Essex.

Campaign founder John Fairley was on hand to announce the grand total at Hospice of Windsor-Essex County at 6038 Empress St. in Windsor Monday morning.

He says the money raised from Aug. 15 to Sept. 30 will help increase home care programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During COVID-19 a lot of people didn't want to leave their homes to go for treatment and do things," he says. "There was a lot of pressure being put on their home care people."

Fairley says the money is needed more than ever with the pandemic creating fundraising challenges for hospice.

"The annual seafood dinner, the walks, either had a new look to them or had to be totally cancelled," he added.

He says it's humbling to see people are still willing to dig into their wallets when times are tough all over.

"Hospice hasn't stopped during COVID-19 ... so I hope all the volunteers, workers, nurses and doctors of hospice knows that we the community stand with them," he says.

The Face to Face Campaign has raised more than $1.2-million for hospice care in Windsor-Essex over the past 18 years.