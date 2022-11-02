Face to Face campaign raises over $100,000

The 20th annual Face to Face Campaign put on by the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County officially concluded at the end of September, and a total of $107,530 was raised this year.

Campaign Founder John Fairley says they are once again humbled by the generous support from the community.

"To think that in our 20th year that we've progressed so well that again we've raised over $100,000," he continued. "The neat thing about this is it now puts the campaign over 20 years raising over $1.5-million for Hospice of Windsor and Essex County."

He says the funds stay right here in the community, and goes directly towards supporting local people who need it.

Face to Face has supported the Fairley Family Transportation, providing much needed rides to medical appointments, and new this year is also supporting Hospice in granting exceptional and impactful experiences to patients and their families through the G.E.N.I.E. Transportation Program.

Fairley says the initial ask of 10 friends each giving $10 has blossomed into 20 years of support for the Hospice.

"We know a lot of people that gave $20 or $100, did collections or lemonade stands, did draws at work or dress down days. There are a lot of different ways that people have contributed over the 20 years of how this campaign has gone. It all adds up, from toonies and loonies all the way to significant donations of groups and families," he said.

Fairley says before the numbers were announced he told his brother that if they could get around $80,000 that would be good, so to surpass that total just shows once again the generosity of the Windsor-Essex community.

"But to know that we've again achieved over $100,000 organically in those 45 days, we're just so grateful to Windsor and Essex. With elections and everything that's been going on politically in this world it's comforting to know that this community again stands up and is noticed and takes notice."

The Hospice Face to Face Campaign runs annually from August 15 to September 30.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi